Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.28)-$(0.22) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.45). The company issued revenue guidance of $760-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.65 million. Confluent also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.15)-$(0.13) EPS.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,947.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

