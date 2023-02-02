Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.0607 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $126.82 million and $25.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 90.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

