Conflux (CFX) Price Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Conflux has a total market cap of $161.23 million and approximately $111.73 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,713.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00418648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.61 or 0.00736303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00095149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00583210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00182461 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05935527 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $24,785,781.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

