Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Boosted by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5,780.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 85,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after buying an additional 83,927 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.90. 177,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,377. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 667.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

