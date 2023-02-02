Constellation (DAG) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Constellation (DAG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $122.41 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002941 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00408798 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,835.66 or 0.28694598 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00554191 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
