Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TransUnion

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

