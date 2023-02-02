Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransUnion Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.23.
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
