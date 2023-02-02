Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chubb by 507.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,572,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $213.44 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.