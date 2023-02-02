Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $367.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.83 and a 200 day moving average of $287.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $374.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

