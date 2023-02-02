Continuum Advisory LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,743,044 shares of company stock valued at $177,712,898 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

