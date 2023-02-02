Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $110,010,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $117.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.90. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

