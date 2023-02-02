Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $373,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,097,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,997 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 823,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,059.3% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 860,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after purchasing an additional 820,545 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.10 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06.

