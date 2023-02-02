Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Capital Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

