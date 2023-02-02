Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 417 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 84.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

