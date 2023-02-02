Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 418 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Shares of EW opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

