Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,255,000 after buying an additional 691,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,837,000 after buying an additional 1,176,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 448.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

