Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,537 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

PayPal Stock Up 3.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $131.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

