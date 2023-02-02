Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $41.29.

Insider Activity

BankUnited Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

