Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 74,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 55.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

