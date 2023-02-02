Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $115.40 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $148.97.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

