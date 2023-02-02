Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HII opened at $218.36 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

