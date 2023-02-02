Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3,913.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 83,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 81,391 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 73,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,431 shares of company stock worth $4,667,927 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $289.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.37.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

