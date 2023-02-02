Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.49 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

