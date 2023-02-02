Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 695 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

