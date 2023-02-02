Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after buying an additional 69,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.