Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth $25,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in WEX by 35.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,988,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in WEX by 2,889.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $190.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $191.26. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.45.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

