Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 925.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

EQT Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

EQT stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.20. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

