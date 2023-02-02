Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

