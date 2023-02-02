Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SunOpta worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $906.26 million, a PE ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

