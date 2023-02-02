Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $412,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $218.36 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.20 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

