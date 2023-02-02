Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 101 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $268.07 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $297.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.15.

