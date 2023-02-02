Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,198 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in 3D Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,819 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.