Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $726,000 Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Genius Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $69,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 25.3% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Genius Sports by 122.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.