Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.56 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

