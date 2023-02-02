Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.42 million. Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CLB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 413,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,128. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

