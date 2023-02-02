Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$9.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 60.33. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$12.99.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

