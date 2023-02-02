Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion. Corning also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.