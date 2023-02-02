Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Corning also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,307. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

