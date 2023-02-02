Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Corteva by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Corteva by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.