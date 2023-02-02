Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Down to $64.48

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.48, but opened at $62.34. Corteva shares last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 284,665 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $58,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

