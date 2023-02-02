Cosmos Price Reaches $14.81 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $14.81 or 0.00062028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.24 billion and approximately $373.47 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00092505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025411 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

