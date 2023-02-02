Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $517.91 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,621. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

