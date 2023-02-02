Cowen Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $711.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $690.00 to $711.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TMO opened at $587.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.24. The firm has a market cap of $230.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after acquiring an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 181,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

