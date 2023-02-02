Credit Suisse Group Trims Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Target Price to GBX 405

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 441 ($5.45) to GBX 405 ($5.00) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 36.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.36) to GBX 528 ($6.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.25) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.52) to GBX 635 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.26) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.89) to GBX 700 ($8.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 627.13 ($7.75).

Shares of AUTO traded up GBX 24.60 ($0.30) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 640 ($7.90). The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,459. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 479.80 ($5.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 689.80 ($8.52). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 558.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 579.64. The company has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,560.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

