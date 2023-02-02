Credit Suisse Group Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $159.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.05.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $126.54 on Thursday. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.