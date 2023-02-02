Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Volume Hits $794,012.81

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $134.83 million and $794,012.81 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004225 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000992 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00011929 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

