Creditcoin Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $135.50 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000986 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000616 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00012200 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000140 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
