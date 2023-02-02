Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.63 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74.

