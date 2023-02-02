Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 243.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SPMD stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.