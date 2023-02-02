Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.1% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 353,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 289,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $269.33 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.32. The firm has a market cap of $196.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

