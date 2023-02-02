Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

